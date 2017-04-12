Video: Man Utd training ahead of Anderlecht game

👀 Watch the lads at work during this morning's training session… pic.twitter.com/G2SA9Uyyn7
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 12, 2017
Manchester United took part in a final training session at Carrington this morning before setting off on their journey to Belgium ahead of tomorrow evening’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht.
Goalkeeper David De Gea took part in the session. That will have been a reassuring sight for United fans because the Spaniard missed last weekend’s win over Sunderland with a hip injury.
But captain Wayne Rooney was also among the group and he has not made the trip to Brussels due to an ankle injury.