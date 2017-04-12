Video: Man Utd training ahead of Anderlecht game

Posted by - April 12, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Football videos, Manchester United

Manchester United took part in a final training session at Carrington this morning before setting off on their journey to Belgium ahead of tomorrow evening’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht.

Goalkeeper David De Gea took part in the session. That will have been a reassuring sight for United fans because the Spaniard missed last weekend’s win over Sunderland with a hip injury.

But captain Wayne Rooney was also among the group and he has not made the trip to Brussels due to an ankle injury.