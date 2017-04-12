Video: Man Utd travel to Anderlecht

Manchester ➡️ Anderlecht! ✈🇧🇪 #MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/YsBGpkgbYA
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 12, 2017
Manchester United’s players and staff have made their way to Belgium for tomorrow evening’s Europa League quarter-final first leg clash with Anderlecht.
The video footage above shows the Red Devils arriving at Manchester airport from Carrington by bus ahead of their flight to Brussels.
Goalkeeper David De Gea appeared to have a query over someone’s timekeeping, while manager Jose Mourinho gave a nod to the photographers and cameramen gathered to document United’s arrival at the airport.