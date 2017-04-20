Video: Marcus Rashford goal makes it Man Utd 2-1 Anderlecht

April 20, 2017

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford has put his side back in front in tonight’s Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht.

The 19-year-old, who had looked like United’s most dangerous player the longer the tie wore on, produced an impressive turn inside the penalty area and showed great composure as he slotted a left-footed finish past Anderlecht keeper Ruben in the second-half of extra-time at Old Trafford.

Hot on the heels of his opener against Chelsea last weekend, it is proving to be an excellent end to the season for Rashford.