Video: Marcus Rashford rabona cross met by Paul Pogba overhead kick

😧 Rashford rabona
😳 Pogba overhead
What a goal this would've been! pic.twitter.com/2Ob2N7qvuC
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2017
This would have been one of the best goals ever scored if it had come off.
Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford put the ball into the penalty area during this evening’s Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht with a skilful rabona cross.
The ball was met by record signing Paul Pogba, who launched into an overhead kick that was unfortunately blocked by an Anderlecht defender.
Very impressive work from Rashford to beat his man and get the cross in.