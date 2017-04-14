Video: Marouane Fellaini on Anderlecht 1-1 Man Utd

Posted by - April 14, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini gave his thoughts on a 1-1 draw with Anderlecht after the final whistle.

Back in his homeland for the Europa League quarter-final first leg, Fellaini came off the bench in Belgium.

Fellaini expressed his disappointment at United having let a 0-1 lead slip in the last five minutes of the game.

He told MUTV: “We are disappointed but we have another game to make it to the semi-final.”

Click play to hear what Fellaini had to say.