Video: Marouane Fellaini on Anderlecht 1-1 Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini gave his thoughts on a 1-1 draw with Anderlecht after the final whistle.
Back in his homeland for the Europa League quarter-final first leg, Fellaini came off the bench in Belgium.
Fellaini expressed his disappointment at United having let a 0-1 lead slip in the last five minutes of the game.
He told MUTV: “We are disappointed but we have another game to make it to the semi-final.”
