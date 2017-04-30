Video: Mauricio Pochettino embraces Spurs players after they beat Arsenal

Three points in the final north London derby at White Hart Lane, that deserves a hug from Mauricio! #COYS pic.twitter.com/agIiSlrb8G
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 30, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino was waiting on the touchline with a hug for each of his players after they beat Arsenal in today’s north London derby.
The Spurs boss stood at the entrance to the White Hart Lane tunnel at the end of the final derby game to be played at the stadium and embraced each of his players as they made their way off the pitch.
You can see Pochettino dishing out the hugs in the video above.