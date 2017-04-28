Video: Mauricio Pochettino previews Spurs vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino held a pre-match press conference earlier today as he looked ahead to this weekend’s north London derby clash with Arsenal.
Spurs are currently 14 points clear of their neighbours, having played one game more, but Pochettino says he “couldn’t care less” about the prospect of cancelling this year’s St Totteringham’s Day festivities by finishing about the Gunners, something they haven’t done since 1994/95.
The Argentine is instead focused on catching Premier League leaders Chelsea, who are currently four points clear.
