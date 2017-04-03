Video Mauricio Pochettino previews Swansea, rules Harry Winks out for season

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has held a pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League encounter with Swansea City.
As well as previewing the trip to the Liberty Stadium, the Spurs boss also reflected on a weekend that saw his side close the gap on table-topping Chelsea to seven points.
But there was bad news concerning midfielder Harry Winks, who Pochettino said will not play again this season after being stretchered off with an ankle injury during last Saturday’s win at Burnley.