Video: Mauricio Pochettino quizzed on Toby Alderweireld’s future ahead of Chelsea game

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino was quizzed on defender Toby Alderweireld’s future in his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.
The exchange relating to Alderweireld’s contract situation was the most interesting part of the press conference.
Pochettino went to great length to clarify which player the reporter was asking about and, having established it was Alderweireld, if the question related to whether Spurs had offered him a contract or if the question was whether the Belgium international had rejected a contract he had been offered.
Armed with all the information, the Spurs boss then responded by saying that he does not comment on rumours.
He went on to invite anybody interested in signing Alderweireld to knock on chairman Daniel Levy’s door, with the implication being that they would be given short shrift.