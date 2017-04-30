Video: Mauricio Pochettino reveals he punched no.2 Jesus Perez celebrating Dele Alli’s goal vs Arsenal

"I punched him when we celebrated!" 😂 Mauricio and Jesus talk us through a bizarre accident in the dugout after @Dele_Alli's opener! 😂 #COYS pic.twitter.com/j6v29MYxIM
Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Jesus Perez way sporting a bruise just under his left ear after today’s north London derby win over Arsenal.
In a post-match interview, head coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed he had punched his no.2 as he celebrated Dele Alli’s opening goal at White Hart Lane this afternoon. He dragged Perez into the interview to show the damage he had caused
Pochettino joked that he had been inspired by watching boxer Anthony Joshua’s fight against Wladimir Klitschko last night.