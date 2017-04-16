Video: Mauricio Pochettino says the pressure is on Chelsea ahead of Man Utd game

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says the pressure is on Premier League leaders Chelsea as they prepare to face Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.
Spurs’ 4-0 win over Bournemouth yesterday lunchtime cut Chelsea’s lead to four points ahead of the United game.
Having previously played down the significance of playing before the Blues this weekend, Pochettino changed his tune after the final whistle.
The Argentine coach told reporters in his post-match press conference that Antonio Conte’s side are now under pressure.