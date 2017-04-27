Video: Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs want bigger things than finishing about Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino says his team are targeting bigger things than just finishing above north London rivals Arsenal this season.
Speaking in his post-match interview after last night’s win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, the Spurs boss indicated that his side are still gunning for the title after closing the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points.
Spurs last finished above Arsenal in the league in 1994/95. They had appeared on course to do so last term before their late season collapse.