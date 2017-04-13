Video: Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs vs Bournemouth press conference

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino held his pre-match press conference today ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Bournemouth.
Spurs host the Cherries at White Hart Lane in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.
Pochettino said it was most important for his side to continue winning games for themselves, not with a view to putting pressure on Chelsea by closing the gap to four points when playing before them.
He also discussed striker Harry Kane’s nomination for the PFA Player of the Year award and his belief that Dele Alli also merits a place on the shortlist. Both players are nominated for the Young Player of the Year award.