Video: Mesut Ozil mobbed by Arsenal fans after Man City game

Thank you for your support Gooners 🙏 See you on Wednesday again! #COYG @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/w7gFkGyHC9
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 2, 2017
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been linked with a transfer away from the club in recent weeks.
But the Germany international shared a video to his Twitter account last night showing that leaving the Emirates Stadium is easier said than done.
Ozil’s car was surrounded by fans as he attempted to drive home after yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City. He stopped to sign a few autographs and pose for photos, not that it would have been very easy for him to get away without doing so.