Video: Mesut Ozil shares post-match footage, says Arsenal fans gave him goosebumps

Thank you once again for your support 🙏🏼👏🏼 #goosebumps #YaGunnersYa #COYG #MFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/Yh0lMVZFZp
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 18, 2017
Arsenal goalscorer Mesut Ozil has shared post-match footage from last night’s win at Middlesbrough.
The footage, presumably captured by a member of Ozil’s entourage, shows him and his team-mates on the pitch at the Riverside Stadium after the final whistle in yesterday evening’s 1-2 victory.
In an accompanying tweet, Ozil thanked Gooners for their support and indicated via his use of hashtags that the away fans who made the trip to Teesside had given him goosebumps.
He wrote: “Thank you once again for your support 🙏🏼👏🏼 #goosebumps #YaGunnersYa #COYG #MFCvAFC.”