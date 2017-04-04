Video: Mesut Ozil walking his dog in London

Enjoying the nice weather around #London with Balboa 😎🐶☀☀ pic.twitter.com/8dD7PNtD88
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 3, 2017
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has been limbering up ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier League clash with London rivals West Ham United by walking his dog.
The Germany international took his pooch, named Balbao, for a stroll in the sunshine in what looks to be a suitably posh area of north London.
With the Gunners having twice come from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with Manchester City last weekend, it must have been reassuring for Ozil to finally have a lead to hold on to.