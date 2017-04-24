Video: Mesut Ozil’s #YaGunnersYa celebration after beating Man City

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been reliving his celebrations after yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

As he made his way off the pitch at Wembley, the Germany international shouted towards the north London club’s TV cameras: “Ya, Gunners, Ya.”

It is something of an Ozil catchphrase and can be found in the form of a hashtag on many of his tweets.

Today he rounded up footage of him delivering the hashtag to camera and posted that to Twitter.

He told his followers: “Just in case you forgot… #YaGunnersYa.”