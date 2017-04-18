Video: Middlesbrough fans sing Arsene Wenger, We Want You To Stay

Le running gag de la #PL : Les fans de Boro qui chantent pour que … Arsène Wenger reste à Arsenal 😂😂😂 #MIDARS @Arsenal_France @jseverin11 pic.twitter.com/rfsfYP0m1D
— SFR Sport (@SFR_Sport) April 17, 2017
Middlesbrough supporters are the latest Premier League fans to wade in on Arsene Wenger’s contract situation.
The home crowd at the Riverside Stadium for last night’s 1-2 defeat to Arsenal chanted to the Frenchman: “Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay.”
Wenger is out of contract this summer and whether or not he signs a new two-year deal he has been offered is a contentious issue among the club’s fanbase.
After a poor recent run of form for the Gunners, opposition fans have been encouraging Wenger to stay on.