Video: Middlesbrough fans sing Arsene Wenger, We Want You To Stay

Posted by - April 18, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Football videos, Middlesbrough, Premier League

Middlesbrough supporters are the latest Premier League fans to wade in on Arsene Wenger’s contract situation.

The home crowd at the Riverside Stadium for last night’s 1-2 defeat to Arsenal chanted to the Frenchman: “Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay.”

Wenger is out of contract this summer and whether or not he signs a new two-year deal he has been offered is a contentious issue among the club’s fanbase.

After a poor recent run of form for the Gunners, opposition fans have been encouraging Wenger to stay on.