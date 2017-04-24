Video: N’Golo Kante discusses his PFA Player of the Year award

How does it feel to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, N'Golo? #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/lDngXOEQfu
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has given his reaction to being named PFA Player of the Year.
The France international scooped the award, which is voted for by the players, at a ceremony held in London last time.
Afterwards, Kante gave an interview in which he said winning the award meant a lot to him.
As he closes in on possible back-to-back Premier League titles, he also spoke of his transition from Leicester City to Chelsea.