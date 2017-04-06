Video: Olivier Giroud didn’t celebrate his goal vs West Ham

Dugarry sur la belle frappe de Giroud : "Je préfère ce but qu'à celui qu'il a inscrit en aile de pigeon !" 😬🇬🇧⚽️⬇️ #PLZone #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/K7iSpthVxd
— SFR Sport (@SFR_Sport) April 5, 2017
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is not appear to be a very happy chap.
The France international has been out of favour for much of the season and has found himself back on the bench of late.
He came on as a substitute for Danny Welbeck during last night’s 3-0 win over West Ham United and scored the third goal.
But there was no celebration from Giroud after he had found the net. Indeed, he was cutting a thoroughly miserable figure.