Video: Olivier Giroud didn’t celebrate his goal vs West Ham

Posted by - April 6, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Football videos, Premier League, West Ham

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is not appear to be a very happy chap.

The France international has been out of favour for much of the season and has found himself back on the bench of late.

He came on as a substitute for Danny Welbeck during last night’s 3-0 win over West Ham United and scored the third goal.

But there was no celebration from Giroud after he had found the net. Indeed, he was cutting a thoroughly miserable figure.