Video: Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa gatecrash Mauricio Pochettino interview ahead of Arsenal game

SURPRISE! 😲 We shocked Mauricio with two very special guests to take over his pre-match interview ahead of Arsenal… #COYS pic.twitter.com/KUhbuW5n7z
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 29, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino got a surprise ahead of tomorrow’s north London derby when a couple of special guests gatecrashed his pre-match interview with the club’s in-house media team.
Compatriots and former Spurs players Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa sneaked in while Pochettino was previewing Sunday’s clash with the Gunners at White Hart Lane.
He was clearly delighted to have the two visitors come to see him at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground.