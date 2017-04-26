Video: Pep Guardiola says he is ready to pick Gabriel Jesus vs Man Utd

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has indicated that he is ready to unleash Brazil international Gabriel Jesus against neighbours Manchester United in tomorrow evening’s derby clash.
Jesus, aged 20, was in sensational form for City – scoring three goals in four Premier League appearances – before suffering a broken metatarsal bone against Bournemouth in February. The injury was thought to have ended the starlet’s season, but he has returned to fitness ahead of schedule and Guardiola is now ready to consider him for selection against United.
