Video: Per Mertesacker donates to the Mesut Ozil Missing Person Fund, Ozil scores vs West Ham

‘Missing’ Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been found after finding the net in this evening’s Premier League game against West Ham United.
After a string of anonymous displays from the Germany international in recent months, a joke Mesut Ozil Missing Person Fund had been set up.
Gunners skipper Per Mertesacker was tricked into donating to the fund to find his missing compatriot after Sunday’s game against Manchester City (click play on the video above to see that).
And the BFG’s donation seems to have done the trick since Ozil is on the scoresheet against the Hammers.
MESSSSUUUUUTTTTTT! #AFCvWHU 🔴1-0⚪ (58) pic.twitter.com/thITc9Kibo
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 5, 2017