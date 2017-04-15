Video and Photo: Spurs arrive to play Bournemouth

The players have arrived! 1.30hrs to go until kick-off… #COYS pic.twitter.com/5LbKJJHUy1
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have arrived at White Hart Lane ahead of today’s lunchtime kick-off against Bournemouth.
The north Londoners made their way through a makeshift route to the dressing rooms – presumably a result of the ongoing building work on their new stadium.
There was special attention paid to striker Harry Kane, who returns to the starting lineup today. The England international has been out since March with an ankle ligament injury, but is fit to face the Cherries today.
👇 A return to the starting XI for @HKane today. #COYS 👇 pic.twitter.com/KHuPLTSBcG
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2017