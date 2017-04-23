Video and Photos: Arsenal arrive at Wembley to face Man City

New hair, @HectorBellerin? 😎#emiratesfacup pic.twitter.com/58ZLwb7aRF
Arsenal’s players have arrived at Wembley ahead of this afternoon’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.
The Gunners made their way into the national stadium and towards their dressing room a short time ago.
The bad news for the club’s supporters is that right-back Hector Bellerin’s hair has not got any less ridiculous since yesterday’s training session.
You can the Spaniard and his team-mates arriving at Wembley in the video above and the photos below.
Here’s the scene that was awaiting them inside the dressing room.
