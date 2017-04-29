Video and Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Spurs clash

💪 Getting ready for #THFCvAFC
Arsenal have completed their training in the build-up to tomorrow’s north London derby clash with neighbours Tottenham Hotspur.
The Gunners went through their final preparations on the training ground at London Colney before they make the short trip to White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon.
Here are a selection of photos and video footage of Arsenal’s players at work ahead of the derby. Among them was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is fit to start and will be looking to provide the sort of delivery into the penalty area he offered in the FA Cup semi-final a week ago.
