Video and Photos: Dejan Lovren signs new Liverpool contract

April 28, 2017

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

The club has not confirmed the length of the extension, but the Croatian defender is now tied to the Reds for the foreseeable future.

Lovren is coming to the end of his third season at Anfield. He joined the club from Southampton in July 2014 and has since made 105 appearances in all competitions.

You can see Lovren inking his new deal and discussing his decision to do so in the video above.