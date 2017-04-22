Video and Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Burnley game

Final preparations for Burnley… See you tomorrow! 👊 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/OUih9Yv5ou
Manchester United’s players have been going through their final preparations at their Carrington training ground today ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Burnley.
The Red Devils face the Clarets in a 2.15pm kick-off at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.
There were some relaxed faces among Jose Mourinho’s squad. Spaniards David De Gea and Ander Herrera appeared to be wrestling over the former’s gloves, while Jesse Lingard was having a laugh with man of the moment Marcus Rashford.
