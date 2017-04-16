Video and Photos: Man Utd vs Chelsea warm ups

April 16, 2017

Manchester United and Chelsea’s players have warmed up on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of this evening’s Premier League clash.

You can see United’s players going through their pre-match drills in the video above and photo below.

Captain for the day Ashley Young features prominently in the MUTV coverage of the warm ups.

And Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was getting down low to make a save as he prepares to make his first Premier League appearance of the season in place of the injured Thibaut Courtois.