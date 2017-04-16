Video and Photos: Man Utd vs Chelsea warm ups

The #MUFC warm-up featuring today's skipper, @Youngy18. #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/h8LGKucfDm
Manchester United and Chelsea’s players have warmed up on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of this evening’s Premier League clash.
You can see United’s players going through their pre-match drills in the video above and photo below.
Captain for the day Ashley Young features prominently in the MUTV coverage of the warm ups.
⏰ Less than 15 minutes until kick-off! #MUFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/CEtEEwufrb
And Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was getting down low to make a save as he prepares to make his first Premier League appearance of the season in place of the injured Thibaut Courtois.
The Blues are warming up. 💪
15 mins to go… #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/8kJfQkKxBP
