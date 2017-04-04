Video: Ridiculous fan protest at Arsenal’s training ground

April 4, 2017

The Wenger Out protests by a section of Arsenal fans have gone from embarrassing to humiliating this morning.

A group of supporters are staging a protest outside the club’s London Colney training ground today.

That protest included the scene you can see in the video above: a masked likeness of Arsene Wenger struggling to zip his coat accompanied by a masked likeness of Alexis Sanchez sitting with cuddly toy versions of his beloved dogs.

The fake Sanchez is holding a banner reading: “#WengerOut, #AlexisIn.”

Grown men, people. Grown men on a Tuesday morning.