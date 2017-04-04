Video: Ridiculous fan protest at Arsenal’s training ground

A little scene from colney this morning pic.twitter.com/hUfuj00TaV
— Pete Mountford (@PMbythesea) April 4, 2017
The Wenger Out protests by a section of Arsenal fans have gone from embarrassing to humiliating this morning.
A group of supporters are staging a protest outside the club’s London Colney training ground today.
That protest included the scene you can see in the video above: a masked likeness of Arsene Wenger struggling to zip his coat accompanied by a masked likeness of Alexis Sanchez sitting with cuddly toy versions of his beloved dogs.
The fake Sanchez is holding a banner reading: “#WengerOut, #AlexisIn.”
Grown men, people. Grown men on a Tuesday morning.