Video: Rio Ferdinand demands set-piece duties for Michael Carrick’s testimonials after scoring this free-kick

Here's the big man @rioferdy5 this morning on #freekick duty. Great to have kicked off the @JumeirahBH with @RobertZamora25 #football #kids pic.twitter.com/sKXYRG5ZIV
— Footballescapes (@footballescapes) April 9, 2017
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand found the top corner with a free-kick during a promotional event in Dubai yesterday.
Although it was not from range, was not hindered by a wall and did not even have to beat a goalkeeper, the former England international was pretty pleased with his efforts.
In fact, he urged former team-mate Michael Carrick to hand him set-piece duties in the midfielder’s forthcoming testimonial game at Old Trafford.
Carrick responding by suggesting Ferdinand would have to reinvent himself as a classic number 10 before he would let him near dead balls.
You need ya moulds on, socks rolled down and wearing the 10 dog if you wanna be on free kicks @rioferdy5 😉😂 https://t.co/NmatlWCEC9
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) April 9, 2017