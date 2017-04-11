Video: Rio Ferdinand demands set-piece duties for Michael Carrick’s testimonials after scoring this free-kick

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand found the top corner with a free-kick during a promotional event in Dubai yesterday.

Although it was not from range, was not hindered by a wall and did not even have to beat a goalkeeper, the former England international was pretty pleased with his efforts.

In fact, he urged former team-mate Michael Carrick to hand him set-piece duties in the midfielder’s forthcoming testimonial game at Old Trafford.

Carrick responding by suggesting Ferdinand would have to reinvent himself as a classic number 10 before he would let him near dead balls.