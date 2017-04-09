Video: Scenes at the final whistle as Man Utd beat Sunderland

Sunderland 0 #MUFC 3.
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2017
These were the scenes at the Stadium of Light earlier today after Manchester United recorded a 0-3 win over Sunderland.
United boss Jose Mourinho shook hands with opposite number and predecessor David Moyes before heading down the tunnel and back to the away dressing room.
Out on the pitch, the camera was drawn to the goalscorers, particularly Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who opened the scoring for the Red Devils, but also youngster Marcus Rashford, who came off the bench to score the third goal..