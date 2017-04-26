Video: Sergio Aguero says he wouldn’t want a single Man Utd player in the Man City squad

#ThatMomentWhen We asked @AgueroSergioKun which Man United player he would have at @ManCity. 😂🔥@pumafootball #PlayLOUD pic.twitter.com/KSVpqlM8Nd
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says there is not a single player in the Manchester United squad who he would want in the team at the Etihad Stadium.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s derby clash between the neighbours, the Argentina international was asked which United player he would have at City.
He replied that he would prefer not to have any of United’s current squad join him in Pep Guardiola’s ranks.
City host United on Thursday evening with both side’s Champions League qualification hopes set to be impacted by the game.