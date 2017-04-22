Video: Spurs arrive at Wembley to face Chelsea

We're LIVE as the first of our #EmiratesFACup semi-finalists arrive! https://t.co/Gbo6akqUhv
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 22, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur have arrived at Wembley ahead of this evening’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea.
The video above shows the Spurs team bus pulling up inside the national stadium. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is among the first off the bus and to make his way inside the ground.
The players are not far behind, with midfielder Mousa Dembele among those seen making his way towards the dressing room to prepare for the 5.15pm kick-off.
Star striker Harry Kane was looking relaxed, while attacking midfielder Dele Alli had borrowed your dad’s bluetooth headset.