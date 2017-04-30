Video: Spurs head out to warm up ahead of Arsenal game

Today's starters make their way out for the warm-up with @HKane leading the way… #COYS pic.twitter.com/ihrUayMKWV
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 30, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have started their warm-up ahead of this afternoon’s north London derby against Arsenal.
You can see Spurs’ 10 outfield players, led by striker Harry Kane, making their way out of the tunnel and onto the White Hart Lane pitch to prepare for the final derby match to be played at the stadium.
It was straight into their warm-up routines. Here is a photo of Kane going through one of the drills.

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 30, 2017
Kick-off is at 4.30pm and fast approaching.