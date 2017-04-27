Video: Steven Gerrard appointed Liverpool U18 manager

"I'm really excited and looking forward to it."
Liverpool have announced that club legend Steven Gerrard will take charge of the under-18 side from this summer.
The former England captain has been back at his former club since February working in a coaching role at the academy.
But he has now been handed a promotion and will manage his own team next season.
Speaking in the video above, Gerrard indicates that the relative lack of exposure of the under-18 side appealed to him. He said he would make loads of mistakes and that Jurgen Klopp had advised him to make those without too many cameras watching.