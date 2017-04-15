Video: All of Tottenham’s Premier League goals against Bournemouth

8️⃣➡️1️⃣ All our @PremierLeague goals against Bournemouth in a countdown… #COYS pic.twitter.com/WiEaesO6w1
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2017
Ahead of today’s clash with the same opponents, Tottenham Hotspur have been reliving all of their previous Premier League goals against Bournemouth.
Spurs have scored eight goals against the Cherries since Eddie Howe’s side won promotion to the top flight in 2015.
The north London side have put together a video featuring all eight of those goals.
Five of the eight goals have been scored by striker Harry Kane, who could return to the starting lineup after injury at White Hart Lane this lunchtime.