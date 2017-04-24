Video: Victor Moses KO’d by John Terry in Chelsea training

Chelsea captain John Terry has given team-mate Victor Moses something to remember him by before his leaves the club this summer.
The long-serving skipper left the Nigeria international sprawled across the Cobham training pitch this morning.
While the likes of Manchester United are suffering a raft of injuries and trying to keep their fit players out of harm’s way, Chelsea’s training drill this morning involved throwing balls at each other’s heads.
JT scored a direct hit on Moses, as you can see in the video above. With Willian blocking his peripheral vision until the last millisecond, the right wing-back had no idea what was coming.