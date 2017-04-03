Video: Wenger Out protest ahead of Arsenal vs Man City

Arsenal fans protesting before #AFCvMCFC. pic.twitter.com/gsO3wVn9Au
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 2, 2017
A group of Arsenal fans staged a protest against manager Arsene Wenger ahead of yesterday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.
Supporters of the increasingly vocal Wenger Out movement gathered outside the Emirates Stadium before kick-off to call for the long-serving Frenchman to leave the role he has held since October 1996 when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Yesterday’s protest follows a stunt in which a Wenger Out banner was flown from a plane above the Gunners’ game at West Brom in their previous outing.