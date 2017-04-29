Videos: Spurs and Arsenal relive White Hart Lane derby memories

24 hours to go until the final north London derby at White Hart Lane… #TheLaneTheFinale pic.twitter.com/IT7tSWpX6t
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal face each other tomorrow afternoon in the final north London derby to be played at White Hart Lane.
With Spurs having confirmed they will be playing at Wembley next season, the Lane is set to be demolished this summer and the new stadium completed for the 2018/19 season.
In the build-up to the game, both clubs have been reliving some of their favourite memories of White Hart Lane derby games of yesteryear.
