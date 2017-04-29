Videos: Spurs and Arsenal relive White Hart Lane derby memories

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal face each other tomorrow afternoon in the final north London derby to be played at White Hart Lane.

With Spurs having confirmed they will be playing at Wembley next season, the Lane is set to be demolished this summer and the new stadium completed for the 2018/19 season.

In the build-up to the game, both clubs have been reliving some of their favourite memories of White Hart Lane derby games of yesteryear.