Wayne Rooney out of Man Utd’s clash with Anderlecht

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Europa League game against Anderlecht.

Rooney was absent from the travelling party that set off for Belgium earlier today.

Upon their arrival, manager Jose Mourinho held his pre-match press conference and confirmed that Rooney has been ruled out of the game and that his absence his due to an ankle injury.

He hinted that it is not a serious problem by indicating that the England skipper could yet be in contention for the Easter Sunday clash with Premier League leaders Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese boss told reporters: “He has a bad feeling in his ankle and he’s not ready yet. Let’s see for the weekend.”

United face Anderlecht at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on Thursday evening in their quarter-final first leg.

Rooney, aged 31, has featured in five of United’s Europa League games so far this season, scoring two goals, but has been a peripheral figure in Mourinho’s squad in recent months..