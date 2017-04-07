Wenger Out protest scrapped after only 10 people turn up

Planned #WengerOut protest has been cancelled this evening due to low attendance. Fewer than 10 people have turned up. pic.twitter.com/a040CCFJZO — Adam (@AdamHamdani_) April 5, 2017

Arsenal fans scrapped a planned protest march against manager Arsene Wenger after only 10 people turned up.

The protest group NoNewContract had arranged the march ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

But the Mirror reports that it was called off after the number of protestors struggled to hit double-figures.

Although the march was scrapped due to poor attendance, more fans stayed out of the ground for the opening stages of the game.