West Brom favourites to sign Chelsea skipper John Terry

West Bromwich Albion are the favourites to sign Chelsea captain John Terry when he leaves Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this summer, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Baggies were strongly linked with the veteran centre-back in the last transfer window when he was tipped with a move elsewhere due to his bit-part role under Antonio Conte.

But Tony Pulis is said to be back in for the 36-year-old and hopeful of signing him at the second time of asking.

Chelsea released a statement yesterday confirming that Terry, who has been restricted to just five Premier League appearances so far this season and hasn’t featured at all in the league since November, would be leaving at the end of his contract.

Pulis has previously confirmed his interest in signing Terry and revealed that he would consider a move for him this summer.

He said: “In January he wanted to stay with Chelsea. He wanted to stay there and be part of going out as a champion. I’m not sure how many times he’s won it with them but John wanted to stay there.

“If he becomes available in the summer, we’ll sit down and have a little think about what we’ve got and what we haven’t got and we’ll take it from there.”

The same article claims there is no interest in signing Terry among Major League Soccer clubs.