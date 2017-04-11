Yannick Bolasie pokes fun at Arsenal after their defeat at Crystal Palace

Arsenal fan tv 📺 for me tonight 👀🍿 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 10, 2017

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie joined the rest of the internet in having a laugh at Arsenal’s expense following their defeat at Crystal Palace last night.

The Gunners saw their top-four ambitions take a severe hit after a 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

Former Palace player Bolasie clearly enjoyed the result and indicated that he would be tuning in to Arsenal Fan TV to watch the inevitable meltdown among distraught Gooners for his post-match entertainment.