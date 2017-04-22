Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo out for the season, confirm Man Utd

Manchester United have confirmed that both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are ruled out for the remainder of the season with knee ligament injuries.

Striker Ibrahimovic and defender Rojo were both substituted during Thursday night’s Europa League victory over Anderlecht – and their injuries were just as serious as they looked at the time.

A United statement revealed that both players suffered “significant” knee ligament damage. The duo will both see specialists in the coming days to determine the course of action and their rehabilitation plans.

Estimated return dates will only be available after Ibrahimovic and Rojo have been for those consultations.

Ibrahimovic is out of contract this summer and yet to agree to a one-year option. His injury is likely to keep him sidelined beyond the end of his existing deal.

And Rojo’s injury leaves Eric Bailly as Jose Mourinho’s only fit senior centre-back. Daley Blind filled in after Rojo’s exit on Thursday evening, while reserve skipper Axel Tuanzebe is also likely to be called upon.