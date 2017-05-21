Alexis Sanchez posts video of him dressing as an old man hours after Arsenal miss out on Champions League

Muy Pronto nuevo comercial de #Movistar !!!!

A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on

Arsenal players frequently find their social media activity provoking a fair bit of debate. Forward Alexis Sanchez’s latest Instagram post is likely to fall into that category.

Hours after the Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification, the Chilean posted a video of him sitting in a makeup chair to dress like an old man.

Sanchez’s change of appearance is for a forthcoming commercial for a mobile phone company, but the wisdom of promoting it so soon after today’s disappointment will no doubt be called into question.