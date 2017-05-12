Alexis Sanchez ruminates on his future on social media

" si quieres conocer el pasado, entonces mira tu presente que es el resultado . Si quieres conocer tu futuro mira tu presente que es la causa " if you want to know your past, you need to look at your present to get results. If you want to know your future look what you do now to achieve everything you want . A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on May 12, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is in a philosophical mood this afternoon.

The Chile international has been thinking about his past, present and future. He bestowed a pearl of wisdom upon his Instagram followers. Hopefully it made a bit more sense in its original Spanish than the English translation.

He wrote: “If you want to know your past, you need to look at your present to get results. If you want to know your future look what you do now to achieve everything you want.”

All the talk about looking at the present and thinking about the future will have Arsenal fans looking for clues about where the contract rebel thinks his future lies.

Sanchez enters the final 12 months of his deal this summer and has so far refused to sign an extension.