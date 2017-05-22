Angel Gomes reacts to making his Man Utd debut

Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes has been reacting to making his first-team debut for the club.

The 16-year-old came off the bench during yesterday’s Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

He shared a photo of him on the pitch for his first senior game.

Gomes wrote: “To come on for the club legend @waynerooney and also be youngest player to play in the PL I can’t describe how I am feeling! I can only thank God for this – Thank you everyone for the support.”

He also uploaded a photo of him posing for a photo with captain Wayne Rooney, the man he replaced yesterday, some 10 years ago as a six-year old.