Antoine Griezmann agrees £280,000-a-week deal with Man Utd

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, according to The Sun .

The France international will pocket £280,000-a-week when he moves to Old Trafford this summer on a five-year contract, the report claims.

With Atletico’s Champions League hopes in tatters after Cristiano Ronaldo’s semi-final first leg hat-trick against them for city Real Madrid, Griezmann has reportedly turned his attention to next season.

United will meet the 26-year-old’s £89m buy-out clause to ensure the deal goes ahead smoothly. With wages and bonuses, the move will cost United more than £170m over the course of Griezmann’s contract.

His concerns about United’s Champions League qualification prospects have reportedly been addressed by assurances over other planned signings for the upcoming transfer window and an increase in the initial salary offered to him.

The deal is expected to be tied up early in the window, with manager Jose Mourinho keen to have Griezmann undertake pre-season with his squad.