Antoine Griezmann says he is 6/10 to sign for Man Utd

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has rated his chances of signing for Manchester United this summer as 6 out of 10.

The France international said the likelihood of him staying with Atletico was 7 out of 10.

In an interview with French TV show Quotidien Avec Yann Barthes , Griezzman was quizzed on his future and asked about the possibility of joining United.

On the prospect of joining United, he replied: “It’s possible, yes.”

He then clarified the possibility as: “Six. Six out of 10.”

In a separate interview, the 26-year-old said it would not be a problem for him to leave Atletico and touted England as a possible destination if he does move on.

But he also dropped a bit hint to his current employers that their ambition in the transfer window this summer would be crucial in convincing him that they want to compete for the Champions League after going close on multiple occasions in recent seasons.

According to AS , he told Le Point: “Today if I have to change teams, it will not be a problem. It could be England, Germany, China, United States…

“I want to win titles. Play good games, score goals … For the moment, I’m fine in Madrid. With Atletico I’ve been in a final and a semi-final of the Champions Leauge. We are close, but we’re missing something.

“I want to see what the club does. It will depend on the signings. I love football to win trophies, to live these strong emotions. This time I want to taste it, to see how it feels.”

Griezmann has previously spoken of his desire to play alongside France national team colleague Paul Pogba at club level.